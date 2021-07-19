Police: Santa Rosa teen arrested on gun charges in ‘road rage incident’

A teenager was arrested over the weekend after he pointed a handgun at people riding in another car during a “road rage incident,” the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

The incident was reported around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday by somebody who said they were in the car that the gun had been pointed at, the department said in a Facebook post.

The person described the other car to dispatchers and a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter tracked it down. A deputy stopped the car in the 1900 block of Sebastopol Road.

Victor Arias-Contreras, 19, of Santa Rosa was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a loaded gun in a threatening manner and carrying a concealed and loaded gun in a car.

Police confiscated a Springfield XD .40 caliber handgun loaded with 10 rounds found inside the car.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.