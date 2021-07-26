Santa Rosa teen ID’d as victim in fatal Highway 101 car crash

A Santa Rosa teen was identified on Monday as the person who died in a fiery car crash on Highway 101 in south Santa Rosa over the weekend.

Authorities located Yaquelin Garcia Magdaleno, 16, inside a Toyota Camry that was resting on its roof and engulfed in flames just after 3 a.m. Saturday, the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office said.

An initial investigation found the Toyota was going north on Highway 101, just south of the Yolanda Avenue exit, when it drifted to the right of the road and into the shoulder for unknown reasons.

The car smashed through a chain-link fence and struck two trees after passing over a ditch, authorities said.

Magdaleno was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities could not determine whether she was the person behind the wheel after the crash, they said in an initial statement.

