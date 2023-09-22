In the YouTube video, it's a sunny April day outside the bustling Anaheim Convention Center. A man in a red shirt holding a guitar stands next to a chalkboard sign that reads “sing with me for free.”

Ryan Woodard, 16, a Montgomery High School senior from Santa Rosa with autism, approaches.

He asks to sing “Gravity” by John Mayer, his favorite artist. Ryan had traveled to Los Angeles to see Mayer live at the Kia Forum in Inglewood before heading to the 2023 NAMM Show in Anaheim.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/owFFVQYW1p8">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Ryan begins to sing and his voice ― smooth, free-flowing, confident, almost exactly like Mayer himself ― seems to surprise people passing by.

His mom, Laura Woodard, cheers proudly from the side, reveling in the moment.

Afterward, the man in red asks him “So now that you sang, how do you feel?”

“Great,” Ryan says, a huge smile on his face.

The moment was caught in a YouTube video uploaded by the man in the red shirt, Reginald Guillaume, a solo musician and YouTuber who goes by his username Guitaro 5000.

“I was was very much pleased by playing with him when we played together, it just felt really natural and just felt free,” Guillaume said in an interview with the Press Democrat. “And it was fun.”

Since it was uploaded three months ago, the video has amassed more than 6.5 million views. One of those was from a certain Grammy Award winner himself.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tMktEBdTZIA">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Ryan’s story

“When I ask total strangers to sing, part of the fun of it is learning more about who they are,” Guillaume says in his YouTube video. “What you’ll see here is me meeting Ryan for the first time. However, it was our conversation after this moment that I learned something very interesting about him.”

What he learned is that Ryan was diagnosed with autism at age 3 and was nonverbal until age 10, meaning he talked very little. Around 25 to 30% of people diagnosed with autism are considered nonverbal.

When he was a kid, Ryan’s parents, Travis and Laura Woodard, tried everything they could to get their son engaged in something. Nothing really stuck. For a while, Ryan’s main interest was trains, something many kids with autism find visually stimulating.

Around age 8, Ryan began to listen to The Beatles obsessively for about a year. Then it was Michael Jackson.

“What helped me a lot was listening to songs and listening to lyrics and that's how music made me feel more verbal and made me feel more confident,” Ryan said.

Around age 9, Ryan took off with the video games Guitar Hero and Rocksmith. He got better and better, so his parents enrolled him in guitar lessons, hoping this would be his launching point.

It was. He learned hundreds of songs in a matter of months. His ability to speak also improved and by age 10 he was no longer considered nonverbal, though he still struggles to communicate sometimes.

Since then, Ryan has learned how to play seven instruments: guitar, bass, keyboard, drums, ukulele, harmonica and mandolin. Though he considers guitar his strongest, his vocal abilities are steadily improving and gaining more attention.

Guillaume said he chose to focus the YouTube video on Ryan’s journey growing up nonverbal, “but what really stood out to me was really his parents dedication to what he loves to do.”

His dad, Travis, took it upon himself to learn professional sound and lighting to support his son’s music gigs, starting his own sound company Ryan Woodard Rocks Productions. His parents also built Ryan his own home music studio to practice in.

It began to pay off. In 2018, Ryan was invited onstage to jam with blues legend Buddy Guy at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center, a spontaneous performance that received local attention.

So far this year, Ryan has now done more than 60 gigs between solo performances, the Ryan Woodard Band and the Santa Rosa School of Rock’s House Band. He is now touring the country with the School of Rock’s AllStars, a selected group of high-level students.

Guillame said he’s seen some parents lose hope when their kids are nonverbal. “They just never really prepared for that, and you’re never truly prepared for parenthood, because it's always gonna be a surprise anyway, right?”

Ryan’s great resolve, strength and confidence helped him to continue to work on speaking and his music, Guillame said. “But also his parents pushed through and they believed in him, and now he can talk and he can sing, he can play and it's amazing.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zK-r_SJLHVc">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Travis Woodard says listening, learning and playing music occupies almost every minute of Ryan’s life, from morning to late night and weekends.