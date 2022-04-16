Santa Rosa to start park, road repairs related to 2017 Tubbs fire, marking recovery milestone

Hopper Avenue: The City Council allocated $6 million in PG&E settlement funds to repair the street and vegetation and make improvements to the roadway. Potential changes include reducing traffic lanes and adding a center median. The city plans to host community meetings with Coffey Park residents to gather feedback on what improvements they’d like to see, and the first meeting is slated for summer. Construction could start in summer 2023.

Neighborhood roads: Santa Rosa plans to restore the asphalt on 33 miles of residential streets in Coffey Park and Fountaingrove that prematurely degraded because of debris removal operations. The city has requested federal disaster recovery funds to pay for the project, estimated to cost $15 million, and construction is expected to start before the end of the year, though the timeline is contingent on funding being approved.

Road landscaping: Repairs will be made to landscaping and irrigation equipment on about 5 miles of roads in Coffey Park and Fountaingrove that was damaged in the fire. The bulk of the work will happen on a stretch of Fountaingrove Parkway from just west of Highway 101 to about Daybreak Court. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year and will cost $7.75 million, which is being paid for through FEMA Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grant funds.

Santa Rosa is planning repairs to neighborhood roads and street landscaping that will be completed over the next two years. The scope of work and how repairs will be paid for are still being finalized for some of the projects.

The barren median along Fountaingrove Parkway and toppled timber strewn about the open space at Rincon Ridge Park are a constant reminder of the 2017 firestorm that devastated Ernest Berghof’s neighborhood.

Berghof and his family, who live in the subdivision behind the park, are one of about 50 families in the immediate vicinity who lost their homes and have since rebuilt.

But since returning about two years ago, residents have been waiting for infrastructure repairs to the park and roads that Berghof said would finally help Fountaingrove move forward in its recovery.

The upscale neighborhood in northeast Santa Rosa lost nearly 1,600 homes, more than half those destroyed in the city by the Tubbs fire. It has endured among the slowest of fire recoveries across Sonoma County, where more than 5,300 homes were destroyed in the wildfire and 24 people died.

“We’re driving back into our restored neighborhoods but the entire drive in past the park is sad,” Berghof said. “It makes it more difficult to move on.”

That long awaited work on parks and roads is now set to start in the coming weeks.

The repairs mark another milestone in the region’s long recovery nearly five years after the county’s worst disaster.

“The light is at the end of the tunnel here for fire recovery projects,” said Grant Bailey, supervising engineer with the city’s Transportation and Public Works Department. “Our team is not quite ready to take a sigh of relief, but we’re really looking forward to it once we get on the other side of these projects.”

Starting in early May, construction will begin at six parks in Fountaingrove that were partially destroyed by the Tubbs fire. Road repairs and landscaping also are expected to start soon along nearly 40 miles of roads in fire damaged areas.

The infrastructure projects are some of the last recovery work being carried out by the city related to the Tubbs fire, which alone destroyed 4,600 homes, including more than 3,000 in Santa Rosa, and killed 22 people.

Damage to city infrastructure is estimated to cost $111 million; repairs to roads top $25 million and about $14 million for parks. Work is being paid for by a mix of federal and state disaster recovery dollars and PG&E settlement funds.

Berghof said he’s excited for the work to be completed, though he expressed frustration at how slow the city has been to make repairs.

“We’re really looking forward to having the area restored and having maintained and beautiful parks and roads,” he said.

Fountaingrove parks set for repairs

The Tubbs fire damaged about 75 acres within 10 city parks and ruined Coffey Park, the city open space at the heart of the neighborhood by the same name, which lost more than 1,400 homes.

The city rebuilt the neighborhood park, which reopened in October 2020, but repairs are still needed in six parks that sustained severe structural and landscape damage, Bailey said.

Repairs are planned at:

Fir Ridge Park, 3672 Fir Ridge Drive

Nagasawa Community Park, 1313 Fountaingrove Parkway

Rincon Ridge Open Space and Rincon Ridge Park, 3960 Park Gardens Drive

Frances Nielsen Ranch Park, 3565 Lake Park Drive

Parker Hill Open Space, 3881 Park Hill Road

Construction crews will repair the turf, irrigation, electrical systems and fencing at many of the parks. Picnic tables and new signs will be installed.

A new playground will be built at Fir Ridge Park.

Other work includes repairing the concrete walkways, code-related upgrades and improvements to bring the parks up to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The City Council in February awarded a construction contract to Petaluma-based Oak Grove Construction Co.

Construction is expected to cost about $2.3 million and is being paid for with funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program, Bailey said.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the year, he said.

Residents can expect intermittent closures during construction but the parks will remain mostly open, with the exception of Fir Ridge, according to city documents.

Asphalt being replaced in fire-damaged areas

Crews will repair the asphalt on three street segments in Coffey Park and Fountaingrove.

Affected streets are:

Fountaingrove Parkway from Mendocino Avenue to Hadley Hill Drive South

Hopper Avenue from Crestview to Airway drives

Bicentennial Way from Mendocino Avenue to Lake Park Drive

City engineers found that the pavement buckled in some areas and found early deterioration on stretches of the road where heavy trucks removed burned material and other debris after the fire, Bailey said.

At the time, debris removal from the 2017 North Bay fires constituted the largest disaster cleanup in California since the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. The 2018 Camp fire in Butte County eclipsed that record within 11 months.