Santa Rosa traffic alert: Southbound lane for 1/2 mile of Fulton Road to close starting Monday

The southbound lane for portions of Fulton Road in northwest Santa Rosa will be temporarily closed starting Monday due to construction that could last up to 12 weeks, according to Santa Rosa officials.

Crews will be paving a 1-mile stretch of the road between Guerneville and Piner roads as part of a larger city project to reconstruct and widen the roadway, according to a news release from the city.

The first section of road to close for the roller-compacted concrete process is between Piner Road and Jenes Lane, which is about 1/2 of a mile and runs past Piner High School.

The city is encouraging motorists to avoid the area during construction.

If vehicles must pass through, drivers should be cautious and aware of work crews, flag-bearers, traffic control, rough roadways, special signage, and heavy equipment.

Residents may experience other lane and intersection closures, as well as periodically limited access to driveways and delivery delays.

In addition, the temporary northbound bus stop has been relocated back to the original bus stop location, just south of the main Piner High School entrance.

During the repaving process, the stop will be temporarily relocated again to a specified spot closer to that portion of construction, according to a construction project update from the city.

The southbound bus stop will remain at its temporary site near Jenes Lane.

Authorities expected the paving process for the entire 1-mile stretch to last about 10 to 12 weeks because concrete takes longer to cure than asphalt, according the construction update post.

Though the application process will take more time, this process was chosen because it is expected to resist ongoing wear and tear, according to the city’s news release. It will have an estimated lifespan of over 50 years, as well as fewer potholes, which will lower maintenance costs, and can withstand heavy loads in high-traffic areas, officials added.

Construction will also include the installation of new streetlight posts and traffic lights, new driveways and putting in low-impact development environmental features, which use living systems to provide environmental services, such as capturing and filtering stormwater, according to officials.

The project’s work schedule is subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

In the release, the city said it understands the construction and measures around it will be inconvenient and disrupt motorists. However, “this and other improvements on the project are critical to providing the highest quality and long-lasting roadway, improved sewer and stormwater systems, accessible sidewalks, and other critical infrastructure in this area.”

The Fulton Road improvements project, which began in June 2022 and is funded by Measure M, is about 38% complete, according to the release.

By the project’s end, which is expected to be about spring 2024, the road will be reconstructed and widened to have four lanes of traffic, a median and improved bike lanes, which give bicyclists exclusive or preferential travel as defined by pavement striping and signs.

In addition, a High Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) signal ― which is in place near Santa Rosa Junior College ― will be installed south of Piner High School.

Additionally, the street will have 6-feet-wide, ADA-accessible sidewalks on each side, improved drainage facilities and stormwater quality features and enhanced aesthetics, including roadside plantings.

