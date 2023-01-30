A fire at an abandoned metal warehouse in Santa Rosa Saturday night sent smoke in the air visible a mile away, according to fire officials.

Santa Rosa Fire Department firefighters arrived about 11:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of Central Avenue after receiving multiple calls reporting flames and smoke, according to a news release from the department.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7277992&lat=38.4471979&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Firefighters contained the flames in about 45 minutes and left the scene about 2 hours after.

The warehouse was abandoned but officials found a hole in the fence and items that indicated people had been living in and around the abandoned building, said Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner.

There were no injuries.

The fire caused about $150,000 in damage to the warehouse.

Firefighters @SantaRosaFire control a warehouse fire early Sunday morning on Central Ave. in Santa Rosa. Four different unrelated structure fires were reported in Sonoma County overnight, including one near Sebastopol, where two people died. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/vlWCoYfsm2 — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) January 29, 2023

The circumstances surrounding the fire’s ignition are still being investigated. The exact cause of the fire will likely not be determined due to the extent of the damage, said Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

Officials did not find evidence the fire was set intentionally.