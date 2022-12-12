Subscribe

Santa Rosa woman freed from her car, hospitalized, following crash

The woman was traveling north on Calistoga Road when she veered off the road and ran into a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 11, 2022, 5:20PM
A Santa Rosa woman was freed from her Jeep Liberty early Sunday after a crash that trapped her in the SUV, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol was dispatched about 12:30 a.m. to a report of a vehicle crashed into a tree, said CHP Officer David deRutte.

A 51-year-old woman had been driving north on Calistoga Road when she veered off the right side of the road and ran into a tree just north of St. Helena Road.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, suffered major injuries, deRutte said.

A portion of Calistoga Road around the crash was closed from about 12:45 to 2:10 a.m.

CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Personnel from the Sonoma County Fire District freed the woman from the SUV and she was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Her condition was not available, officials said.

