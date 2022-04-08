Santa Rosa’s 1st Sonic Drive-In opens Thursday to lengthy lines, traffic backups

Want a cherry limeade and an extra-long coney dog? You’ll have to wait in line if you’re in Santa Rosa.

Long stretches of vehicles accompanied Thursday’s opening of the first Sonic Drive-In in Santa Rosa. On a few occasions the lines blocked access to the restaurant’s parking lot and required the help of several people to direct traffic.

Sonic, which bills itself as “America’s Drive-In,” has thousands of restaurants across the U.S. and is known for its roller-skating carhops and large menu that features burgers, hot dogs, fried chicken, frozen drinks, ice cream and breakfast foods.

Prior to the opening at 2245 Santa Rosa Ave., across from Santa Rosa Marketplace, the closet Sonic to Sonoma County was in American Canyon.

