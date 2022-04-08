Subscribe

Santa Rosa’s 1st Sonic Drive-In opens Thursday to lengthy lines, traffic backups

BRYCE MARTIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 7, 2022, 5:33PM
Updated 1 minute ago

Want a cherry limeade and an extra-long coney dog? You’ll have to wait in line if you’re in Santa Rosa.

Long stretches of vehicles accompanied Thursday’s opening of the first Sonic Drive-In in Santa Rosa. On a few occasions the lines blocked access to the restaurant’s parking lot and required the help of several people to direct traffic.

Sonic, which bills itself as “America’s Drive-In,” has thousands of restaurants across the U.S. and is known for its roller-skating carhops and large menu that features burgers, hot dogs, fried chicken, frozen drinks, ice cream and breakfast foods.

Prior to the opening at 2245 Santa Rosa Ave., across from Santa Rosa Marketplace, the closet Sonic to Sonoma County was in American Canyon.

You can reach Senior Editor Bryce Martin at 707-521-5246 or bryce.martin@pressdemocrat.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette