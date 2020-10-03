Live updates: Glass fire grows to 62,360 acres with 10% containment

9:15 AM: Wind gusts still possible as red flag warning expires

Even as a red flag warning for the North Bay mountains and Glass fire burn areas expired early Saturday morning, gusty winds remain a possibility as firefighters battle the largely uncontained blaze.

“We’re actually still seeing (winds at) a few of the higher peaks gusting in the 25-30 mph this morning,” said Cindy Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Palmer said those winds at higher elevations are expected to drop off into the day, which is why the weather service allowed the red flag warning to expire. However, gusts that could spread flames may pick up again briefly in the late afternoon, she said.

Forecasters also expect hot and dry conditions to continue Saturday, with highs in 90s for the North Bay.

Palmer said local residents should start to see some relief from the heat Sunday, with temperatures dropping into the 80s. By Wednesday, temperatures could fall to the 70s across the North Bay.

On Sunday, winds from the northwest are forecast to push wildfire smoke away from some parts of the Bay Area. But for most of Sonoma and Napa and counties, the haze will likely linger into at least next week, as smoke from the Glass fire mixes with plumes from the massive August and North complex fires burning in Northern California .

“The North Bay will continue to have issues, but if you’re more along the coast you could see improving conditions,” Palmer said.

The incoming winds are not expected to complicate firefighting efforts, Palmer said.

A Spare the Air alert is currently in effect through Tuesday, meaning air quality is forecast to stay at unhealthy levels through at least early next week.

8 AM: Glass fire grows 1,000 acres overnight, containment reaches 10%

The Glass fire grew more than 1,000 acres overnight, reaching a total of 62,360 acres as of Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Containment on the blaze increased to 10%, up from 8% by Friday night.

Cal Fire said flames burned “actively throughout the night” due to dry conditions and above average temperatures at higher elevations.

Jason Shanley, a Cal Fire spokesperson, said the fastest-growing part of the blaze overnight was in Napa County near Calistoga and the community of Angwin.

“That’s where a lot of the firefight was yesterday and will be today as well,” Shanley said.

A red flag warning for the North Bay mountains and Glass fire burn area expired at 6 a.m., meaning the fire risk posed by hot, dry and windy conditions is excepted to subside.

The tally of homes destroyed by the blaze remained steady with 120 losses in Sonoma County and 173 in Napa County. There are 28,835 structures currently threatened by the fire.

A total of 2,611 firefighting personnel are assigned to the blaze.

