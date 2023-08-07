Schulz Museum squares off against proposed Santa Rosa housing project, with parking at issue

Three of Santa Rosa’s most high-profile civic institutions, including the Charles M. Schulz Museum, are fighting a proposed apartment complex going up across the street over concerns that lack of parking and increased traffic could harm their business and the neighborhood.

The developer of 1650 W. Steele Lane hopes to transform the long-vacant 1-acre parcel into 36 apartments, and a state incentive has allowed the project to offer less parking on site than normally required.

That approval has been challenged by the Schulz museum and neighboring Snoopy’s Home Ice arena — both linked to late “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz — and the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County.

Their appeal has landed the closely watched matter before Santa Rosa City Council, with a hearing set for Tuesday following several delays.

The three civic institutions occupy most of two city blocks on the north side of Steele Lane, across the street from the proposed apartments. They collectively appealed the project in February.

Their representatives say the proposal will snarl traffic on an already congested two-lane street.

Reduced on-site parking will force resident parking to spill onto the surrounding neighborhood streets, where there is already limited street parking, or into their parking lots, they argue.

“Simply put, the residents will need to put their cars somewhere, and the project as proposed ignores this reality and the impact it will pose on the neighborhood,” Erin Carlstrom, a Santa Rosa attorney representing the appellants, wrote in the appeal.

Carlstrom is a former City Council member. The appellants are organized under an entity called Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, backed by one of the most famed and respected Santa Rosa families.

The housing project they have challenged and the debate now playing out in this growing northwest Santa Rosa neighborhood is likely to test city and state efforts to streamline housing construction and could signal disputes to come as the city seeks to prioritize infill development.

It has even caught the attention of state housing officials who have signaled to Santa Rosa that they’re keeping a close eye on the city’s decision.

Ingrid Anderson, principal architect on the project, said the proposal meets city planning and design standards and will bring new housing to the area. Parking on site will meet resident needs and the project is close to public transportation and other amenities.

She described the appeal as being without merit. It’s an attempt by the prominent institutions and other vocal neighbors who are resistant to change to kill the project, she said.

“There’s a cohort in Santa Rosa that is gun shy of changes,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the appeal has delayed construction of the project and cost developer Patrick O’Neill of San Rafael more than $35,000. Despite the setback, he is committed to seeing the project through, she said.

“Housing is important to the health and economic welfare of the city,” she said, “and we hope the City Council recognizes that and the project is able to prevail.”

Stiff challenge from Schulz group

The project has drawn support from local housing advocates, including Santa Rosa-based group Generation Housing.

It was approved through a streamlined process at City Hall because it met development standards under the specific plan for the area, just west of Coddingtown Mall.

But Carlstrom, the appellants’ attorney, said while her clients are ready to welcome new residents to the neighborhood, the approved project would add to the area’s existing challenges.

The two museums and ice arena are some of the top attractions in the region, drawing upward of 300,000 annual visitors and generating millions of dollars in local tourism dollars, she said. Their parking lots are typically full on the busiest days.

Traffic on Steele Lane is often backed up during peak hours and many of the residents in the existing town homes and small apartment complexes rely on the limited street parking.

The project as designed will deepen the problem, Carlstrom said.

“I’m hopeful the council can take this confluence of issues and realize either they need to send this back to the developer and ask them to listen to us and work effectively with us to come to a consensus or deny the project,” she said.

City planning staffers have recommended council deny the appeal and uphold the prior approval, finding that the project meets land-use requirements and that state law bars cities from denying a project over lack of parking when it’s in proximity to public transportation.

Attempts by both parties to work together to address the concerns before Tuesday’s hearing have been unsuccessful, Anderson and Carlstrom said.