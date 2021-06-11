Search on for missing Southern California ferry passenger

LONG BEACH — Authorities searched Friday for a passenger who went overboard from a ferry off the coast of Southern California.

The man was reported to have fallen off the Jet Cat Express around 6 p.m. Thursday about three miles off Long Beach as the high-speed catamaran headed to Santa Catalina Island, authorities said.

The boat is operated by Catalina Express. The company’s president, Greg Bombard, told reporters that deckhands saw the man go overboard from the stern of the vessel.

“When they saw him hit the water, they threw a life ring over,” he said.

Bombard said he didn't know if the man jumped or fell off the boat.

The ferry returned to Long Beach and passengers were transferred to another boat to continue the trip to the island.

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard searched the area using boats and a helicopter, authorities said.