Seasonal Russian River dam use to begin Monday

Sonoma County’s water agency, Sonoma Water, is starting the annual process of inflating its rubber dam in the Russian River, a critical part of managing the region’s water supply system.

The multi-day undertaking, which begins Monday and can last between four and 14 days, takes place near Forestville downstream of Wohler Bridge.

Pooling water created by the dam is used to recharge groundwater, which is naturally filtered through sand and gravel and used as drinking water by more than 600,000 residents in Sonoma and Marin counties.

“As we get into summer with warmer temperatures and increased demand as people start spending more time outside, this is when we start holding some of that water back so it soaks into the aquifer,” said Andrea Rodriguez, a spokesperson for Sonoma Water.

Typically, inflation of the dam happens in late spring or early summer, but because of dry conditions, officials have started the process early the past few years.

In 2022, the dam went up in March.

With all the rainfall this winter and so much more water in the river, the timing is back to what it would have been more traditionally, Rodriguez said.

The potential for rain predicted in the North Bay for early this week is not expected to cause any problems or setbacks.

Boaters will have to portage around the rubber dam.

Public notices will be posted nearby warning against recreation on or near the dam. Fishing is also prohibited within 250 feet upstream and downstream, per California Department of Fish and Wildlife regulations. A detour route for fish, also known as a “fish ladder,” will allow passage and for Sonoma Water to monitor the the migration of salmon and steelhead with an underwater video system.

