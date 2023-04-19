Sebastopol artist lives a life of sustainability, creativity and honesty

Born and educated in China, Sebastopol artist Jun-Jun Li’s paintings reflect her unique cross-cultural journey from China to California. She sells her art and some of her paintings can be found in Sebastopol, San Francisco and Santa Clara. Li also teach expressive art at Juvenile Hall and hosts private classes.

Artist Jun-Jun Li sits in a hoodie and knit cap on the sand at ocean's edge, knees drawn up, arms wrapped around them, gazing at a sunset.

"My name is Jun-Jun Li," we hear her say, in her YouTube video. "I'm an artist from China. Since I was a child, my mother told me being a woman is a shame. Our destiny is to marry a man and raise a family."

She continues, "Today, I decide to build my own tiny house, so I don't depend on a man and live in the sustainable lifestyle I have been longing for."

Through her YouTube channel, Li documents and shares her journey of making this vision come true, learning as she goes, over the course of 10 short videos. She shares her life and art in hopes the sharing will inspire people to see new possibilities. She aspires to "inspire you to breathe deeply, live lightly. To smile, dance and be."

Li, 46, said a sustainable life entails that we "downsize our living space, downsize our footprint and stuff, objects and stuff … Free ourselves for more experience, creativities. Buy less and create more. Eat less, exercise more."

Her nature-inspired abstract paintings, in earth tone palettes, range from minimalist, in her piece “Awakening,” to evocative gestures of color where lines dance and paint spots look like pebbles in the piece called, “The Seed."

Li’s paintings sell internationally and are on display at seven venues. Her art is a part of a range of public collections such as at the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center in San Francisco and the 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Breaking free and landing on her feet

Sixteen years ago, at 30, Li was in a very different time of life, just beginning to claim her voice as an independent woman and as an artist.

She had moved to the United States from China in 1999 to marry. In 2007, she took a leap of faith. She packed a backpack, had a month's worth of rent and left behind the traditional, stable life she'd been ensconced in. She was unhappy and "losing inspiration“ so decided to end her marriage and try something new.

At first, she went from her Eastern, conservative past culture as a woman "all the way to the other side as a Western, California hippie." She attended festivals like Burning Man. She tried drugs, drinking, smoking and partying. She said she felt like a rebellious teenager.

Those first few years of independence she focused on survival, as an artist and single mom.

"In the beginning, I will do any commissions,“ Li said. ”My specialty is abstract, but I would take portraits, and dogs, and cats, or houses — anything."

She found financial stability as a graphic designer in San Francisco. She first worked for a Hong Kong newspaper, Ming Pao Newspaper, then worked for Safeway, Sephora and Bare Essentials.

"That's how I raise my son (and sent him to private school),“ she said.

Li said being an artist and a single mother "was a struggle. I thought I have to choose either be a full-time mother (or) a full-time artist."

Reconnecting with herself, nature

She rented a studio in the San Francisco neighborhood of Potrero Hill where everything she had experienced was coming to life on the canvas.

"My paintings, palette, back then, were pretty dark … and urban … The color is quite intense, high contrast," she said.

At 40, a life-and-death situation put her in a hospital for two years. When it passed, Li said she had "much more appreciate life and health. And so, I stopped going to night clubs, and drinking … I moved out of the city to the countryside."

Her first stop was Fairfax in 2017. Then in 2019, she landed in Sebastopol, where she built the tiny house.

Recently, she purchased a second tiny house based in Santa Cruz. "One by the ocean, one in the mountains."

When she moved to Marin County and Sonoma County, she really began to connect with all that nature had to offer. She found abundance in beautiful hiking, the oceans, nature and began to get inspired. Then, it all clicked.

“I started finding: 'Oh, wow, this is me!'" Li said, "Before, I was trying to experiment: 'Who am I?' and 'What's my path?' I say that when I was falling (from the illness), then I learn how to fly."

A life full of expression

Once things began falling into place, Li made a change — both reflected in her life and in her work.

"Without the push, I wouldn't do the art (that) I'm doing now, and so my art (transitioned) from the harsh city life to more earthy,“ she said. ”And I call it the soil of my garden. So, I was fermenting the soil of the garden."

Li began to meditate, and dove into improv dance. She dances as she paints, just as she lives life — full of expression and movement.