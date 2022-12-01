Subscribe

Sebastopol fire destroys house, displaces 10 people

The Wednesday night fire caused about $750,000 in damage, according to fire officials.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 1, 2022, 12:29PM
Ten people were displaced following a fire Wednesday night in Sebastopol that destroyed one house, damaged three others and caused about $750,000 in damage, according to firefighters.

The Sebastopol Fire Department was dispatched about 11:15 p.m. to reports of a fire in the back of a property on the 6900 block of Redwood Avenue, according to a news release from Sebastopol Fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the blaze had spread to two houses on Redwood Avenue and two houses and a business on Gravenstein Highway.

The fire destroyed three or four vehicles in a carport at one of the houses on Gravenstein Highway, according to fire officials.

Multiple bottles of gasoline in the backyard of one of the homes helped accelerate the blaze, Sebastopol Fire Captain Jack Piccinini said.

Thirty firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and were able to contain the fire within 45 minutes. They stayed at the scene extinguishing hot spots until about 4:15 a.m., Piccinini said.

The firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to a clothing store, restaurant and three other attached duplex units, according to the release.

There were no injuries.

The Gold Ridge Fire District, Graton Fire Department, Santa Rosa Fire Department and Occidental Fire Department also responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.

