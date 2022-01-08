Sebastopol fire leaves couple with life-threatening injuries

A disabled 75-year-old Sebastopol man and his wife were being treated for life-threatening injuries after they were trapped in their burning bedroom early Friday morning.

The couple are being treated at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital Bothin Burn Center in San Francisco, Gold Ridge Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Adam Schipper said.

He described the couple as a 75-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.

Firefighters were called to a two-story home on Harvard Drive in Sebastopol about 4:45 a.m. and found smoke coming from the house.

A bedroom was on fire and the woman was trying to remove her disabled husband, Schipper said.

Firefighters rescued them both, and the fire was contained about 25 minutes after their arrival.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental but an exact cause has not been identified.

