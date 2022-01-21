Sebastopol glass artist brings breathtaking creations to The Barlow

There are black holes at The Barlow in Sebastopol.

Lucky for us, these aren’t the black holes you find in space, the kinds that are cosmic bodies of intense gravity from which nothing can escape. Instead, these are breathtaking creations that encase nebulas of gold and silver vapors into a perfectly spherical glass marble.

The holes are the brainchild of glass blower Michael Dickinson, a 27-year-old artisan who recently opened an eponymous studio and showroom across the parking lot from Acre Pizza.

In addition to the one-of-a-kind show marbles, Dickinson uses the 740-square-foot space to make and sell wine glasses, champagne flutes, brandy snifters, ornaments and other brilliant creations out of glass. When he’s not creating, he’s teaching, offering regular classes to locals and visitors interested in learning more about blowing glass. He even rents out bench space to aspiring artists.

“I see this is the ultimate space to share a passion for glasswork,” said Dickinson, who lives in Novato. “Being able to create, working with my hands, and the meditative aspect are all reasons I love what I do.”

Glass maker Michael Dickinson’s creations use a lampworking technique with a small propane torch, at the Dickinson Glass Studio and showroom in Sebastopol’s Barlow on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Glasswork is in his genes

It’s really no surprise that Dickinson became a glass artist.

He grew up on the Peninsula in San Mateo, where his parents owned a commercial glass business named Burlingame Glass. Over the course of his childhood, he watched mom and dad create shower doors, glass windows and other accent pieces for customers all over the Bay Area.

Most of the parents’ glass was (and still is) flat. Dickinson himself gravitated toward more three-dimensional work.

So when he took a glass-blowing class in Berkeley at age 19, Dickinson was hooked. He began renting a bench at a studio there, learning the craft from his teachers and other artists who’d been working longer than he. He devised a signature pattern for glassware. He started selling work and eventually, he got a little 250-square-foot studio of his own. The rest, as they say, is history.

“It’s always been so cool to me that you can melt glass and change its form,” he said. “I’ve been lucky to be able to build a career around it.”

Clear focus, no boundaries

Dickinson signed a lease on The Barlow space in the early summer of 2021; he and his wife Nicolette visited friends in Sonoma County and fell in love with the vibe.

They opened the gallery in July, but the studio took longer; that opened in October.

In just over six months, Dickinson has amassed quite a local following. Customers love the way he creates clean, clear glass pieces with incredible attention to detail. Dickinson works mostly with tubes and rods of Borosilicate glass, which is stronger and harder than typical glass because it contains the element boron. He heats it with propane oxygen torches that shoot out 4,500-degree flames.

Handblown black hole marbles from Michael Dickinson of Dickinson Glass Studio and showroom in Sebastopol’s Barlow on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

His favorite thing to create: Glasses of every shape and size. He likes these because they require full and total concentration. He also relishes the challenge of making all of them a uniform height.

“If you’re not focused, it gets messed up and you have to start over,” he said, noting that he makes the vessel, stem and foot separately, then fuses them together. “I come in here to make glasses and I’m totally zoned out of everything else when I’m working.”

Dickinson’s glasses are exquisite — most are detailed with wavey lines inspired by mathematical graphs. They sell for $42 to $250 apiece. Recently, the Hollywood director Jerry Bruckheimer bought 80.

Of course, the black-hole marbles are a thing onto themselves. Dickinson creates them by heating clippings of gold and silver coins and trapping the smoke vapors inside multiple layers of glass. Each marble takes anywhere from two to eight hours, depending on the size. Though some customers use these as toys, they’re really designed to be art pieces; hold one in your hand and it looks like the black hole goes through your body into oblivion.

Inspired with ‘fiery enthusiasm’

Education is another key part of Dickinson’s operation. Half the space is a showroom; the other half is a studio in which he works and teaches classes once a week. (As an aside, the spaces are separated by a glass wall made by Dickinson’s father.)