Sebastopol man used hidden camera to film roommates, officials say

A Sebastopol man used a hidden camera to film his roommates before one of them discovered the small device last month, investigators said.

Ian Corbett, 49, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of invasion of privacy and invasion of privacy using a hidden recording device, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

He was released the same day after posting $10,000 bail. Corbett could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday night and it wasn’t clear if he had an attorney.

According to investigators, he lived at an unspecified location with several women. One of them found the camera Nov. 23 across from the shower in their bathroom. It resembled a USB charger and had a camera and memory card.

“A deputy met her at a nearby police station because she no longer felt comfortable in her home,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators reviewed the memory card and found images of the suspect installing the device, according to the Sheriff’s Office. There were also images and videos of the roommates in various stages of undress.

All of the roommates have since moved out of the home.

“This case also highlights challenges our society is facing as production technology and the size and capabilities of electronic recording devices becomes more advanced,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

