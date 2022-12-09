Subscribe

Sebastopol man used hidden camera to film roommates, officials say

The suspect lived with several roommates who were all women. They all moved out of the home since his arrest.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 8, 2022, 8:14PM
Updated 52 minutes ago

A Sebastopol man used a hidden camera to film his roommates before one of them discovered the small device last month, investigators said.

Ian Corbett, 49, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of invasion of privacy and invasion of privacy using a hidden recording device, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

He was released the same day after posting $10,000 bail. Corbett could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday night and it wasn’t clear if he had an attorney.

According to investigators, he lived at an unspecified location with several women. One of them found the camera Nov. 23 across from the shower in their bathroom. It resembled a USB charger and had a camera and memory card.

“A deputy met her at a nearby police station because she no longer felt comfortable in her home,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators reviewed the memory card and found images of the suspect installing the device, according to the Sheriff’s Office. There were also images and videos of the roommates in various stages of undress.

All of the roommates have since moved out of the home.

“This case also highlights challenges our society is facing as production technology and the size and capabilities of electronic recording devices becomes more advanced,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette