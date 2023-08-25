Sebastopol mom’s mission: Make Caltrans stop spraying Roundup near state highways

Megan Kaun has a master’s degree in environmental engineering and hydrology. She worked for the Army Corps of Engineers on stream remediation and reuse of dredged material. But it wasn’t until a day at the playground seven years ago that she went down the rabbit hole of pesticide use.

Watching her 5-year-old and 2-year-old scamper at Hidden Valley Park in Santa Rosa that day, she was alarmed to hear from another parent that the city of Santa Rosa would soon be spraying the area with the herbicide Roundup.

“It was like an awakening in me,” said Kaun, who lives in Sebastopol. “I hadn’t really thought about pesticides before, which is crazy to me now. It was like, ‘Wow, my kids literally eat the wood chips here.’”

While the data is divided on Roundup, at least one analysis has linked the product to a greater likelihood of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma for people with high exposure.

Since that day in Santa Rosa, Kaun has banded with Sonoma County parents, environmental groups statewide, and, more recently, California Assembly member Damon Connolly, who has taken up one of Kaun’s core causes: getting Caltrans to limit its use of Roundup along state highways, and being more transparent when it sprays.

“I brought a problem to Damon,” said Kaun (who pronounces her name to rhyme with “town.”) “I didn’t totally understand what a solution that actually has legs would look like.”

She’s hoping it looks like Assembly Bill 99, which Connolly introduced in January. The bill would require Caltrans, as the California Department of Transportation is known, to annually provide data on which types of pesticides it is using and where they’re being applied and in what quantity. It would also compel the agency to alert residents anytime it is scheduled to spray.

Most importantly, to people like Kaun and Connolly, AB 99 would force Caltrans to comply with more stringent county guidelines where they exist.

That would include Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties. Currently, Mendocino and Humboldt are the only counties in the state where Caltrans is doing that voluntarily. They reached agreements with the state agency in 1989, but others have been unsuccessful in following suit.

“A key focal point of the bill is to respect local control,” Connolly told The Press Democrat. “If jurisdictions have decided to go further, this would tell Caltrans not to come in and kind of override those local considerations.”

A Caltrans representative said the state agency “does not comment on pending legislation.”

He noted in an email that Caltrans applies the most efficient and cost-effective herbicides to ensure fire safety and better visibility along state highways.

“When applying herbicides, Caltrans follows strict protocols, including leaving buffer zones adjacent to creeks, wetlands, waterways and drainage outlets,” he added. “Likewise, Caltrans maintains buffer zones around private driveways and mailboxes.”

And as agricultural interests have noted during legislative hearings, the Department of Transportation already is obliged to consider the use of herbicides as just one tool in a state-mandated “integrated pesticide management” approach to weed control, along with such measures as mowing, weed whacking and grazing.

That point rings hollow to Connolly.

“When you look at Caltrans’ track record, despite the fact they adopted an internal policy in 1992 to use integrated pest management, it does not seem to have resulted in any meaningful reduction,” said the Assembly member, whose district includes all of Marin County and the lower portions of Sonoma County. “In fact, the evidence suggests that pesticides continue to be the go-to approach.”

As Kaun notes, AB 99 would not force Caltrans to purge its stock of Roundup.

“There are still all sorts of loopholes: for invasive species, fire issues, if there is no other feasible option,” she said. “Right now, they spray-mow, spray-mow. It’s not necessary.”

Underlying the debate are open questions about the effects of glyphosate, the primary active ingredient in Roundup-like herbicides, on human and animal life.

According to the National Pesticide Information Center, glyphosate binds tightly to soil, meaning it rarely ends up in groundwater. It does not penetrate human skin easily, and passes through the body fairly quickly when absorbed or ingested.

Brad Hanson, a weed science specialist at the UC Davis Cooperative Extension, agrees with those assessments. Hanson cautioned that he is not a toxicologist, but he has worked with farmers on the use of herbicides for close to 30 years.

“As far as I’m concerned as an herbicide guy, this is a pretty low-tox material,” Hanson said. “Unless you’re a plant.”