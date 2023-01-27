A mother and her baby were injured in a collision with a pickup truck Thursday morning as they walked near Sebastopol, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Donna Almendrala, 36, of Sebastopol, was holding her 9-month-old baby boy in a sling as she walked southbound along the edge of Burnside Road north of Bloomfield Road.

A Ford truck driven by a 55-year-old Sebastopol man was traveling southbound on Burnside when his side mirror hit the pair. Almendrala suffered minor to moderate injuries while the baby suffered minor injuries, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

The mother and child were sent to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries, authorities said.

The driver was not speeding in the 35 mph zone and there was no evidence that either he or Almendrala were under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The mirror did not hit the baby, and it is not known exactly how the child was injured, deRutte said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

