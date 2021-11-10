Sebastopol woman ID’d as pedestrian killed on Highway 116

A Sebastopol woman was identified as the pedestrian killed on Highway 116 last week.

Deborah Raynaud, 67, died Nov. 3 near the intersection of Old Gravenstein Highway, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

She was hit by a red Volvo around 2:45 p.m. that day southeast of Sebastopol, according to the CHP.

Investigators say the woman crossed Highway 116 in the path of the westbound Volvo, which was driven by a San Francisco man.

There was no crosswalk in the area and the driver hit the woman after attempting to swerve around her, according to the CHP.

The collision left the Volvo with a damaged windshield and traffic was delayed in the area while officials conducted their investigation.

