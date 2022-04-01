Second COVID-19 boosters available at some vaccine clinics in Sonoma County, but online scheduling ‘coming soon’

While Sonoma County health officials on Wednesday announced that second COVID-19 vaccine boosters for people over 50 and immunocompromised individuals are now locally available, some people are reporting difficulty getting the shot.

One problem is the state’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduling website, MyTurn.ca.gov, which has not been updated to include an option for the second booster. At the top of the website’s landing page, a banner note about second boosters at the top of the website’s landing page reads, “ Scheduling coming soon.”

One local community clinic that relies on the state’s MyTurn.ca.gov website for scheduling has had to turn patients away because the state website is the only way they can schedule appointments.

Petaluma Health Center Chief Administrative Officer Pedro Toledo said they didn’t get state authorization to begin moving forward with second booster shots until Thursday.

“Nurses started to give second doses today [at the clinic],” Toledo said.

Kaiser Permanente’s website indicates that some scheduling for second boosters began Friday, but online scheduling won’t start until next week.

“If you are eligible for a 2nd booster, you will be able to schedule an appointment beginning on April 1 through the Appointment and Advice Call Center. Online scheduling will be available on April 7,” according to the website. The call center’s number is 1-866-454-8855.

Some people have had success getting the second dose at a local pharmacy and the Roseland Vaccine Clinic at 779 Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa is now offering the shot.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.