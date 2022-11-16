Security shoots attacker who stabbed two, including 7-year-old boy, at downtown L.A. Target, police say

A store security guard shot a person suspected of stabbing a 7-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman Tuesday evening at a Target in downtown Los Angeles, police said.

The incident was reported just after 6:20 p.m. at the Target location at 7th and Figueroa streets in the FIGat7th shopping mall.

An unidentified attacker grabbed two knives in the store before approaching the boy and telling him that he was going to kill him, police said.

After the attacker slashed at the boy's shoulder, police said, a 25-year-old woman tried to intervene and was stabbed in the chest.

Another woman, also 25, stepped in and was punched.

A store security guard then shot the suspect once, police said.

The suspect and the two stabbing victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, Los Angeles police said.

It was not clear whether the women who intervened were related to the boy.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the scene and asked anyone with information to call the Central Area station.

"There is no active threat to the general public at this time," the LAPD's Central Area tweeted at 7:35 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.