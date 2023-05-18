WASHINGTON — When she arrived at the Capitol last week after a more than two-month absence recovering from shingles, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., 89, appeared shockingly diminished.

Using a wheelchair, with the left side of her face frozen and one eye nearly shut, she seemed disoriented as an aide steered her through the marble corridors of the Senate, complaining audibly that something was stuck in her eye.

Feinstein’s frail appearance was a result of several complications after she was hospitalized for shingles in February, some of which she has not publicly disclosed. The shingles spread to her face and neck, causing vision and balance impairments and facial paralysis known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The virus also brought on a previously unreported case of encephalitis, a rare but potentially debilitating complication of shingles, according to two people familiar with the senator’s diagnosis who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe it.

Characterized by swelling of the brain, post-shingles encephalitis can leave patients with lasting memory or language problems, sleep disorders, bouts of confusion, mood disorders, headaches and difficulties walking. Older patients tend to have the most trouble recovering. And even before this latest illness, Feinstein had already suffered substantial memory issues that had raised questions about her mental capacity.

The grim tableau of her reemergence on Capitol Hill laid bare a bleak reality known to virtually everyone who has come into contact with her in recent days: She was far from ready to return to work when she did, and she is now struggling to function in a job that demands long days, near-constant engagement on an array of crucial policy issues and high-stakes decision-making.

Feinstein’s office declined to comment for this article beyond providing a statement from the senator: “I’m back in Washington, voting and attending committee meetings while I recover from complications related to a shingles diagnosis. I continue to work and get results for California.”

Many people close to Feinstein, a six-term senator, described seeing her operating in the Senate in her current state as “frightening,” a tragic end to a formidable career in politics that they worry is casting a shadow over her legacy and her achievements. More immediately, it has resurfaced questions about whether Feinstein, who has announced she will retire when her term ends next year, is fit to continue serving even for that long.

Feinstein, a pioneering woman in Democratic politics who was once a major party power broker and a legislative force in the Senate, has stubbornly refused to consider leaving. The same force of will that led her nearly a decade ago to resist pressure from the Obama administration to keep secret a damning torture report still rears its head when she is confronted with calls to step down. The senator still sees the job as her calling and is no more receptive to a conversation about stepping aside than she was in 2018, when she decided to seek another term despite questions about her mental acuity.

People close to her joke privately that perhaps when Feinstein is dead, she will start to consider resigning. Over the years, she and many Democrats have bristled at the calls for her to relinquish her post, noting that such questions were rarely raised about aging male senators who remained in office through physical and cognitive struggles, even after they were plainly unable to function on their own.

But after her latest illness, even some of Feinstein’s longtime allies have grown deeply uneasy about her situation.

“I admire the senator deeply, and I am sorry she is so not well,” said Susie Tompkins Buell, a major Democratic donor and a longtime Feinstein supporter. But she added: “The Senate has critical, challenging work to do, and as the stakes are so high and she is not able to be present, to be informed and active, let alone have the rest she needs in order to recover, I feel she needs to step down. And yet she isn’t willing in this state of mind.”

Buell said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the majority leader, or Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, who would appoint a successor should Feinstein resign before the end of her term, have “the responsibility to do something.”

Neither has directly implored her to leave, as the senator has deflected almost every effort to have a serious discussion about her future.

At home in San Francisco during her recovery, Feinstein refused to have contact with California lawmakers who tried checking in with her. A call from Newsom on her personal phone was answered by an aide and went unreturned. An offer of an in-person visit from Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., was flatly rejected. Even some family members who wanted to see her were turned away.