Sen. Mike McGuire, Santa Rosa officials announce $10 million in new funding for Roseland library, fire station

State Sen. Mike McGuire joined city and county officials and nonprofit leaders at a gathering along Hearn Avenue Tuesday to announce $10 million in new state funding for two long-awaited Roseland civic projects.

Through an earmark in the state budget, McGuire, a Healdsburg Democrat who became Senate Majority Leader in January, and other area lawmakers secured $5 million for construction of a new Santa Rosa Fire Station #8 and another $5 million for a public library.

Both projects have long been sought by public safety officials and community activists who say southwestern Santa Rosa is growing but grappling with historic underinvestment in public infrastructure and civic life.

The Santa Rosa City Council in January announced the city would purchase more than six acres on the south side of Hearn Avenue. Dutton Avenue, a north-south thoroughfare for western Santa Rosa, ends in a T-intersection at Hearn Avenue. The road picks back up on the southern side of the property, and the purchase will allow the two segments of Dutton Avenue to connect, with enough land left for the library and fire station.

Though the budget earmark is a major step, officials have not secured enough funding for either the fire station or the library yet. Last fall, the city council set aside $10 million in settlement funds paid by electrical utility Pacific Gas and Electric, Co. over the 2017 firestorms for the library. Around $3 million in sales tax revenue for public safety is set aside for the fire station.

This story is developing. Check back for an updated version.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88