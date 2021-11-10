Subscribe

Sequoia National Park partially reopening after big fire

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 10, 2021, 8:56AM

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK — Fire-scarred Sequoia National Park will partially reopen on Thursday, the park announced.

The reopening will be limited to day-use only in part of the Foothills area, including the Foothills Visitor Center, Tunnel rock and some trails.

Access to Giant Forest, Lodgepole and the General Sherman Tree will remain closed.

Sequoia National Park was closed after lightning on Sept. 9 ignited two fires that merged. The KNP Complex scorched nearly 138 square miles (357 square kilometers) of forest. Work to make the park safe, including removal of hazard trees, is continuing.

Adjacent Kings Canyon National Park is largely open, including the Grant Grove of giant sequoias.

