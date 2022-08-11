Telecom service to be restored to affected Santa Rosa customers by Wednesday evening

A large number of Santa Rosa telecom customers lost service for hours on Wednesday amid a report that work crews damaged a pair of fiber optic lines in the area, according to the county.

A message relayed by Xfinity, a brand of Comcast, to Sonoma County said: “Looks like a crew bored into two big fiber lines at Fulton Road and Apple Tree Drive in Santa Rosa. Splicing is underway on one of them and about to commence on the other.”

The telecom provider estimated it would restore service to Xfinity customers by 9 or 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to county Communications Manager Paul Gullixson.

Verizon spokesperson Kacie Holder said a software issue was to blame for the interruption in its service.

“Our engineers were able to identify and resolve the issue and service was restored by 3:30 p.m.,” she said.

She didn’t respond to further inquiries about how many customers were affected.

Customers complained to the telecom providers on their websites, including comments such as “South Santa Rosa with no wifi or cable. 4th time there's been an outage in the past 4 hours” and “Several outages since this morning. Happens almost every hour now. Working from home with this spotty wifi …”

The county Department of Emergency Management was not notified of the outages in this case, according to Gullixson.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.