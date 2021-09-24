Sexually assaulted as a youth, SRJC professor is a survivor; a victim no more

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, you can contact:

Their story was her story.

Their pain was her pain.

Shame, anxiety, guilt, confusion, they went everywhere with all that and Karen Stanley went with them.

Everywhere.

Where they should never have had to go.

In a Sept. 15 hearing, four female gymnasts who brought Olympic glory to the United States took on the FBI in front of Congress. How could the FBI, they asked, ignore their statements about being sexually abused by a team doctor?

Why weren’t they believed?

And, why did those FBI agents fail to honor their oath to serve and protect?

Stanley, a Santa Rosa Junior College kinesiology professor and a former soccer coach at the school, watched the gymnasts testify.

“I was overwhelmed in awe,” she said.

The four gymnasts’ testimony was aired live. They spoke in front of millions.

US Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols, and Aly Raisman, are sworn in to testify during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation of sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts, on Capitol Hill, Sept. 15, 2021, in Washington, DC.

Stanley began her story in front of a single person -- a former classmate.

“What do you remember happened to us?” her friend asked, referring to the time they attended a Southern California elementary school together.

It was great, Stanley, 23 at the time, responded. It was fun; fine, she told her friend.

“No, no, no,” her friend responded. “Do you remember what happened to us?”

Stanley shrugged.

She had buried the memory deep, as if hiding it would make it magically go away.

She tried to keep it a secret, but it weighed on her like an anvil on her shoulders.

She finally realized she had to confront the memories.

“It took a couple days,” she said. “Then, I got angry. It came pouring out. It was like a faucet turning on.”

Out flowed the memories and the bewilderment. She was screaming inside; screaming outside as she recalled the painful chapter in her life: From age 9 until she was 15, Stanley was sexually assaulted.

“More times than I can count,” said Stanley, 59. “He was a teacher’s assistant.”

She kept silent when it was happening: “No one would believe me. I was a kid. What did I know?”

Maybe she got it wrong. That had to be it, she thought.

Stanley found herself alone, as those who are abused often do. It’s not like you can go to your neighbor and ask them, “What do you do when you are sexually assaulted?” she said.

So, Stanley pretended it didn’t happen, stuffed the pain deep inside and ignored memories of the experiences until she no longer could. She went into therapy.

She blamed herself for what happened — feelings that are all too common among those who have been assaulted.

She learned quickly none of it was her fault. She didn’t do anything wrong or inappropriate.

But it was so confusing, Stanley recalled.

Adults were in charge for a reason. As a premier soccer player, Stanley knew the importance of good coaching and stellar guidance. She became skilled enough to compete for a spot on the USA’s national team if there had been one at the time.

So, when Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Maggie Nichols and McKayla Maroney testified about Larry Nassar, the Olympic doctor who sexually assaulted them, their words reached deep into Stanley’s soul.

Kids listen to adults. Kids obey adults. Kids trust adults. Coaches and teachers have the same influence — they are the light that shines, illuminating a path that will lead them to adulthood. Not to nightmares.

“And if there’s a 15-year old girl out there in trouble,” Stanley said, “I want her to know she’s not alone. There are people out there who can help; who can listen.”

Karen Stanley didn’t call this columnist to tell her story. I called her to ask if she knew of anyone who could reflect on the testimony of those four gymnasts who testified in front of Congress.

Turning to her as a source was an easy call.

Stanley is a Sonoma County institution. In 11 years as SRJC’s women’s soccer coach, she won 73 percent of her games. She was named Coach of the Year in 1998. She left the post in 2007 to focus on teaching.

Stanley is now in her eighth year as a professor at the college and has been an active supporter and activist for women’s rights.

She agreed to share her story for a very distinct reason: To declare she is a survivor; not a victim.

“When you are in that kind of situation, you feel powerless,” she said.

“I want girls and women to know they can take back that power away from the abuser. They can reclaim that power. Their voice can make them powerful, like those gymnasts.”