Shark attack seriously injures surfer in Monterey Bay

A shark attack in Monterey Bay left a surfer with serious injuries Wednesday, authorities said.

The attack occurred at Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove, a community south of Monterey.

Pacific Grove police said that a surfer was attacked just before 11 a.m. while in the water near Lovers Point. That beach and other surrounding beaches were closed afterward. The beaches will remain closed for 72 hours as a precaution, police said.

The surfer suffered major injuries to the stomach and leg, City Councilman Joe Amelia told KSBW-TV. The person was taken to a medical center in Salinas, police said.

Sharks don't often bite humans, experts say, but when they do, it's usually because they mistake them for their typical prey or because they're feeling threatened.

As the climate changes and the ocean gets warmer, the sharks are expanding their territory, showing up farther north in greater numbers. The Central Coast has become a favorite spot for sharks.

Last year, a man was riding a bodyboard in Morro Bay when a great white shark attacked him in what is believed to be the first fatal shark attack in San Luis Obispo County in 18 years.