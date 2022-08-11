Shark knocks man off paddleboard at Lovers Point in Pacific Grove

A man and his dog were knocked off a stand-up paddleboard on Wednesday morning when a shark bit into the board in the waters off Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove, officials said. This marks the second shark incident at this location in less than two months.

The man and his dog were uninjured and able to crawl back onto the board and paddle to shore, Pacific Grove Police said in a news release.

The incident occurred about 150 yards from the pier at 11:30 a.m. when the shark swam underneath the board, turned and then bit into it, police said.

Jocelyn Francis, a public information officer for the police department, told KCBS Radio the shark took "four chomps" out of the board. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife board will test the board to determine the shark species, Francis said.

Shark attacks in California aren't common but do occur occasionally. Coincidentally, a 62-year-old man barely survived a great white shark attack just 150 yards off Lovers Point in June. Steve Bruemmer was swimming when he was bitten in the leg and yelled for help. Fish and Wildlife estimated the shark was 14-to-15-feet long.

As part of California State Parks protocol, the city of Pacific Grove closed Lovers Point Beach and coastal access at the Sea Palm turnout through Aug. 14.

Lovers Point Park is a popular gathering spot that sits on Monterey Bay in Pacific Grove with a sandy beach and a stretch of grass with rocky cliffs at its western edge pouring into the ocean.