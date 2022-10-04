Subscribe

Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in Merced County

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 4, 2022, 9:39AM
Updated 39 minutes ago

MERCED — Sheriff's officials in central California released photos of a possible suspect in the kidnapping of four members of a family, including an 8-month-old child.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said the child's mother, father and uncle were taken against their will at gunpoint from a business in the city of Merced on Monday.

Sheriff Vern Warnke said the kidnapper has made no ransom demands or contact of any kind.

“We have no motivation behind it. We just know that they are gone,” Warnke said in a briefing posted on the department's Facebook page.

Deputies are searching Merced and surrounding areas for the baby, Aroohi Dheri; the child’s mother, Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.

The sheriff's department released two still images from surveillance footage of a possible suspect and asked for the public's help in identifying the man. He's seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark shorts and a light blue disposable face mask.

The sheriff said detectives believe the suspect destroyed unspecified evidence in an attempt to cover his tracks.

Merced is a city of 86,000 people about 125 miles (200 kilometers) southwest of San Francisco in the San Joaquin Valley.

___

This story has been corrected to show Jasleen Kaur is 27, not 36.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette