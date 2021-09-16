Sheriff: Photo from Hopkins fire in Mendocino County shows arson suspect watching flames

A photo taken moments after the Hopkins fire ignited on Sunday in Calpella shows the 20-year-old man suspected of starting the blaze watching the flames, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

The image by local photographer Peter Armstrong was captured the day the fire started on the Moore Street bridge, which crosses a dried-up section of the Russian River.

Devin Lamar Johnson, who was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of intentionally starting the blaze, is shown in the photo, said Capt. Greg Van Patten, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman. He is standing on the bridge, wearing gray sweatpants and a dark hooded sweatshirt, as the fire throws a cloud of black smoke over Calpella.

The photo “was brought to our attention once the fire investigators were able to identify Mr. Johnson as a suspect,” Van Patten said.

Authorities linked Johnson to the fire after he was captured on surveillance footage from a trucking business on Hopkins Street at the time the fire started, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was booked into Mendocino County Jail, where he was held without bail, on suspicion of aggravated arson, arson of an inhabited structure and arson during a state of emergency, in addition to violating probation.

The fire, which started at the end of Hopkins Street, destroyed 30 homes and 16 other structures in Calpella, an unincorporated town about 6 miles north of Ukiah. Cal Fire confirmed the number of structures on Wednesday after a team of damage inspectors came to the burn area.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on Sunday and firefighters stopped its spread within several hours. It burned 257 acres and was 95% contained on Thursday, Cal Fire said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.