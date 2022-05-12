Sheriff: Santa Rosa teacher’s aide arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with a child

A 45-year-old man who worked as a teacher’s aide at a Santa Rosa elementary school has been arrested after school staff told authorities he engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a student, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Detectives began investigating after staff at Village Charter School reported the allegation on Wednesday morning, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

Sage Winter Fifield of Santa Rosa was booked into the Sonoma County Jail early Thursday on suspicion of committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child under the age of 14. His bail was set at $100,000.

The Sheriff’s Office urged anyone who believes their child was a victim of Fifield’s to call the Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Unit at 707-565-8290.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.