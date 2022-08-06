Sheriff: Sexually violent predator released into Sonoma County

A woman who has been classified as a “sexually violent predator” by the state of California is living in Sonoma County, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Charlotte Thrailkill, 62, a white woman who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 130 pounds with blue eyes and red graying hair, is living in Boyes Hot Springs, just north of Sonoma, according to authorities.

In 1988, Thrailkill was convicted of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, and one count of the same charge but with force, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. She was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

A co-defendant was identified as Daryl Ball, according to previous Press Democrat coverage.

The couple was originally charged with 35 counts of sexual and physical abuse involving 16 children.

According to previous reports, they lived in an apartment complex in northwest Santa Rosa and the victims were children of single mothers who were heavily involved in drug use.

A psychologist in 1998 said Thrailkill had borderline intelligence, was prone to amphetamine and alcohol use and fell into a category of sex offenders who are “male coerced or male accompanied.”

Thrailkill married Ball after they were arrested, then divorced him while in prison.

She was released from prison in 1994 and moved to San Jose where she violated parole in 1996 by buying alcohol and associating with known sex offenders.

After an initial attempt failed to have her declared a predator, she was released from custody in March 1998. But she was arrested in July 1998 for again violating her parole.

In September 1998, she was declared a sexually violent predator and was sent to a state hospital where she was expected to remain for at least two years.

Details regarding her whereabouts over the past 22 years were not immediately available Friday.

Less than 1% of the state’s sexual offenders are designated as a violent sexual predators.

California penal code permits local law enforcement to notify the public when a registered sex offender is released into the community.

“We’ve chosen to release this information because of the severity of Thrailkill’s crimes,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the news release.

Thrailkill is not wanted by law enforcement, authorites said. “The purpose of releasing this information is to allow community members to protect themselves and their children from sex offenders.”

Press Democrat staff writer Colin Atagi contributed to this story.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.