Sheriff: Thieves steal $5,000 worth of vaporizers, tobacco from Fulton market

A group of thieves stole an estimated $5,000 worth of merchandise Wednesday night from a market in Fulton, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to GS Market on River Road at 8:12 p.m. but the four or five thieves were gone when they arrived, according to Sgt. Juan Valencia.

He said they stole vaporizers and tobacco products and no weapons were seen.

Deputies were given only a “vague description” of one of the suspects, Valencia said. Nobody has been arrested.

