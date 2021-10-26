Sheriff’s deputies find 40,000 fentanyl pills, arrest suspects

Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects and confiscated 40,000 fentanyl pills Sunday.

The arrests happened about 8 a.m. when a deputy pulled over a car on northbound Highway 101 at Old Redwood Highway during a property and narcotics investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the car was occupied by Jennifer Zografos, a 37-year-old transient, and Cesar Olvera-Cornejo, 35, of Orosi. Both had warrants for their arrests, officials said.

Investigators found the fentanyl in the car and arrested each suspect on suspicion of possessing narcotics for sale, transporting narcotics for sale and conspiracy.

Each had two additional arrest warrants for other allegations. One of Olvera-Cornejo’s warrants is related to drug charges out of Tulare County.

Zografos was in custody at the Sonoma County jail in lieu of $1 million bail and Olvera-Cornejo is being held without bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.