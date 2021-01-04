Deputies locate missing at-risk Sonoma woman

Update: A 72-year-old Sonoma woman missing since Sunday evening has been located in Marin County, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Read the earlier story below:

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies were searching Monday for a 72-year-old Sonoma woman who did not return home Sunday evening from a trip to the pharmacy.

Susan McCormick left her home in the 800 block of Oregon Street in the city of Sonoma around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Her husband told police she may have gone to the CVS on West Napa Street, a mile away.

McCormick may suffer from dementia, according to the report, and is considered at risk. She is a white female, 5’ 4” and about 140 pounds, with shoulder length, white hair and brown eyes. She may be driving her 2008 Beige BMW 528i with this California license plate: 7HJP226.

Police are also checking her previous address, in the 400 block of Country Club Drive, in the city of Napa, said Sgt. Michael Baraz of the Sonoma Police Department.

“She sometimes gets confused, and may have mistaken her current address” for the one on Country Club Drive, said Baraz, who was searching for the missing woman in the city of Napa on Monday morning.

Anyone who sees McCormick or knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at 707-565-2121.

