Sheriff’s office IDs 2 found dead in Santa Rosa home

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people found dead Thursday in a Santa Rosa home, including a teenage victim.

They were identified as Anthony Guzman Romero, 23, and Lesly Fierro Noriega, 17, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Juan Valencia.

The two were found at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday shot to death in an apartment on Aston Avenue in Santa Rosa, Santa Rosa police said earlier. A gun was discovered at the scene.

Police have been investigating what led up to the two fatalities and would not release any information until at least Monday , according to Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

On Thursday, neighbors said they only knew the two in passing and did not hear any gunshots.

This was Santa Rosa’s fifth homicide investigation of 2022.

