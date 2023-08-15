Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested after locking himself in room with safe inside Larkfield-Wikiup home

A man was arrested last week after he locked himself and a safe in the room of a Larkfield-Wikiup residence while its resident was home, authorities said.

The resident called the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office about 11:10 p.m. Friday to report his safe containing a gun was missing from his home in the 5200 block of Faught Road, the agency said in a news release Tuesday.

He was home for about eight hours before he realized the locked container was missing and his dogs seemed agitated.

Responding deputies kicked down a locked door inside the home and found a man, who was later identified as Richard Robertson, Jr., a 36-year-old homeless individual. He climbed out of a window and left the locked safe on the floor.

Deputies chased Robertson as he climbed a fence into a neighboring backyard, but was detained without incident.

Robertson was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of two counts of felony burglary and one count of misdemeanor possession of burglary tools.

He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

