Search efforts for a 15-year-old boy who went missing Thursday afternoon continue Friday morning along the Russian River, according to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Sheriff’s Office emergency personnel, divers and marine units were back at the scene around sunrise, Sgt. Robert Dillion said.

Two boys, initially reported as 14 and 15-year-olds, went missing in the water Thursday shortly after 4:30 p.m. near 9000 River Road, according to officials.

Just before 6 p.m., one of the boys was found and taken to the hospital. An hour later, rescue teams expanded their search area to about a half mile up river to the east and at least a mile down river to the west from the beach.

Around 8 a.m. Friday morning, Dillion said he did not have additional information on the boys identities or the ongoing search effort yet, but would be attending a briefing with rescue crews in a couple hours.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

