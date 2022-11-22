Subscribe

Shooting reported at Stanford Shopping Center

JASON GREEN
BAY AREA NEWS GROUP
November 21, 2022, 10:29PM

Police on Monday were investigating a shooting at the Stanford Shopping Center.

Just before 5:15 p.m., a person in a moving vehicle fired at least one round from a handgun into Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, the Palo Alto Police Department said in a statement. No one was hit.

Police said the scene is secure and “plenty of officers are present to ensure public safety.”

The 100 block of El Camino Real is closed in both directions while officers collect evidence, police said.

Additional information about the shooting, including a description of the suspect vehicle, was not immediately available.

