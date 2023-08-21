A plane carrying three people crashed Monday afternoon after landing at Napa County Airport, authorities said.

The pilot returned the single-engine, six-seat plane to the airport about 12:10 p.m. after experiencing electrical issues, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to The Press Democrat.

After the Cessna T210M landed, its landing gear collapsed and the aircraft went off the runway.

No injuries were reported, and no firefighting efforts were needed, Napa County Fire Marshal Code Compliance Officer Erick Hernandez said.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.

