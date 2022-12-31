Sinkhole shuts down Highway 12 lane in Santa Rosa overnight

Caltrans crews are expected to be at the scene overnight. It wasn’t immediately clear if the sinkhole was linked to rain.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 30, 2022, 7:07PM
Updated 7 minutes ago

Westbound traffic is expected to be reduced to one lane overnight Friday due to a sinkhole on Highway 12 in Santa Rosa.

The sinkhole is along the highway’s left shoulder near Dutton Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The left lane is closed while crews make repairs and is expected to be reopened 9 a.m. Saturday, according to Caltrans.

As of 7 p.m. Friday, Caltrans reported minor traffic delays in the area.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the sinkhole was specifically caused by the previous days of heavy rainfall in Sonoma County.

As of 5 p.m., portions of western Sonoma County had received more than 4 inches of rain since Thursday morning.

About 1½ inches of rainfall was registered in the city of Santa Rosa and at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.

