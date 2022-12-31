Westbound traffic is expected to be reduced to one lane overnight Friday due to a sinkhole on Highway 12 in Santa Rosa.

The sinkhole is along the highway’s left shoulder near Dutton Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The left lane is closed while crews make repairs and is expected to be reopened 9 a.m. Saturday, according to Caltrans.

As of 7 p.m. Friday, Caltrans reported minor traffic delays in the area.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the sinkhole was specifically caused by the previous days of heavy rainfall in Sonoma County.

As of 5 p.m., portions of western Sonoma County had received more than 4 inches of rain since Thursday morning.

About 1½ inches of rainfall was registered in the city of Santa Rosa and at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

