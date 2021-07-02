Six vaccinated Californians win ‘dream vacation’ packages in ‘Vax for the Win’ drawing

In the state's final lottery to incentivize Californians to get vaccinated, it offered up Thursday six multi-night vacation packages in San Diego, Anaheim, Los Angeles, Palm Springs and San Francisco.

Over two weeks after California reopened and with reports of the fast-spreading Delta variant cropping up, Tomás J. Aragón, director of the California Department of Public Health, reminded Californians why they should get vaccinated.

"Here's the bottom line: Californians who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are extremely vulnerable to this fast-moving variant," Aragón said.

Already, Sacramento County has seen 67 cases of the coronavirus identified as being caused by the Delta variant. California cases totalled 372 as of June 23.

This was the fourth drawing in Gov. Gavin Newsom's “Vax for the Win” program, which he announced in May. The other prizes were monetary, including $15 million to 10 winners when California reopened on June 15 and $50,000 to 30 winners before then.

The state is still offering $100 million in $50 prepaid gift cards for recently vaccinated Californians, and select vaccination clinics offer tickets to Six Flags.

Aragón was joined by Sen. Josh Newman, D-Fullerton, and Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin, D-Thousand Oaks, to draw winners on Thursday.

"What better way to enjoy this summer than going out to a destination with a fully reopened California," Irwin said.

California has already fully vaccinated 59% of its population, and nearly 10% more are partially vaccinated, according to a June 10 update.

"After this program ends, we'll still be innovating to motivate Californians to get vaccinated," Aragón said.

Winners of the Golden State getaways are from San Mateo, Contra Costa, Alameda, San Francisco, Orange and Santa Cruz counties.

These are the dream vacation packages that six lucky Californians won, including $2,000 in spending money to better enjoy their trips:

Discover the Best of Anaheim Package

The winner from San Mateo County will receive four Disneyland Resort Park tickets, four tickets to Knott's Berry Farm, two-night stays at three Anaheim hotels and dinner for four at the Anaheim White House, an Italian restaurant.

They will also receive a $500 gift certificate to go shopping at South Coast Plaza and five-day passes with Anaheim Resort Transportation for four people.

Premium Los Angeles Experience Package

This package for a winner in Contra Costa County includes a three-night stay at the JW Marriott in downtown Los Angeles, two floor seats at a Lakers home game, four Universal Express tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood and tickets to The Broad contemporary art museum, California Science Center and the National History Museum.

Immerse Yourself in Greater Palm Springs' Luxury Package

The Alameda County winner will receive a two-night stay at the Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage in Palm Springs, with daily breakfast and an 80-minute spa treatment for two.

San Diego Beach Dream Vacation

The winner of this package from San Francisco County will receive a five-night stay at the Catamaran Resort Hotel, surf lessons for four, four tickets for Old Town Trolley Tours and four ticket packages to the San Diego Padres, San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld San Diego and LEGOLAND California.

They will also receive gift certificates to three restaurants — The Original 40 Brewing Company, Breakfast Republic and Casa Guadalajara.

San Diego Downtown Dream Vacation

The second San Diego package winner is from Orange County and will receive a five-night stay at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina and four tickets to the San Diego Symphony, USS Midway Museum, Flagship Cruises, San Diego Padres, Balboa Park Explorer, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and SeaWorld San Diego. There are also two gift certificates to The Taco Stand and Grain & Grit Collective.

San Francisco's "Our Gate Is Open" Welcome Package

The winner from Santa Cruz County will receive a five-night stay at the Hotel Nikko San Francisco, four tickets to a San Francisco Giants baseball game, four Big Bus San Francisco tickets and four San Francisco City Passes. They will also receive restaurant packages to four at La Mar, Jaranita, Wilder, Westwood and One Market.