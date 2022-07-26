Skateboarder hit by pickup, killed in Clearlake

A man riding a motorized skateboard in Clearlake died after he was hit by a pickup truck Monday morning and the driver has been arrested, police said.

Adam Huskey, 32, of Clearlake died at the site where he was hit on Emory Avenue south of Mullen Avenue, according to the Clearlake Police Department.

The man driving the Chevrolet Silverado, Dillon Mahoney of Clearlake, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.

Mahoney, 24, was booked into the Lake County Jail, police said.

Police urged anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Officer Christopher Kelleher at ckelleher@clearlakepd.org or 707-994-8251.

