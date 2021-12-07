Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk visits Healdsburg art gallery, skate park

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk visited Sonoma County over the weekend, where he took advantage of an empty skate park and learned to saber a bottle of bubbles at an art and wine gallery in Healdsburg.

Hawk posted a video to Instagram Sunday of himself skating at Carson Warner Memorial Skate Park in Healdsburg.

“Morning stretch in the empty, wet skateparks of Sonoma County,” he wrote.

On Monday The Harris Gallery also shared a photo to Instagram of designer Jon Strachan teaching Hawk to saber a bottle of bubbles. The art and wine gallery wrote that Hawk visited the Healdsburg spot with his employees as part of a team-building weekend.

While he was at the gallery, Hawk signed skateboards and took photos with members of a local skate crew who chanted “The Hawk is in town!” as they passed by.

“There was magic in the air in Healdsburg today,” the post read.