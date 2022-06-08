Small plane crashes in backyard of Southern California home

HEMET, Calif. — A small plane crashed into the backyard of a Southern California home on Tuesday and the pilot was hospitalized with injuries, authorities said.

The plane went down around 9:35 a.m. in the city of Hemet, about 75 miles east of Los Angeles.

The sole occupant suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital, the Hemet Police Department said in a tweet.

Two people who were in the house were unharmed, Fire Chief Eddie Sell told TV station KCAL9.

The plane appeared to have crashed through a cinder-block wall and into the backyard, according to TV news images. The wreckage appeared burned.

The cause of the plane crash was under investigation, the department said.