Subscribe

Small brush fire north of Santa Rosa contained

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 24, 2020, 2:40PM
Updated 32 minutes ago

Sonoma County and Santa Rosa fire crews corralled a brush fire that sparked Thursday afternoon near Larkfield, north of the Santa Rosa city limits, officials said.

The blaze was reported about 12:11 p.m. on Ursuline Road, located just north of Cardinal Newman High School, according to the app Pulse Point.

Within an hour, the fire was contained. No evacuation orders were issued, the Sonoma County Fire Protection District said in a Nixle alert.

Initial reports indicated the fire was about 5 acres, according to Redcom, the county's fire and medical dispatch center.

Officers lifted some road closures in the area, though part of Ursuline Road where a command post had been set up would remain closed for about six hours, the CHP’s live traffic website said just before 2 p.m.

There were reports of a drone sighting near the blaze, the website said, and other reports noted that CHP officials had said it was interfering with aerial operations in the area.

The Sonoma County Fire Protection District was not immediately available for comment.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine