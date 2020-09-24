Small brush fire north of Santa Rosa contained

Sonoma County and Santa Rosa fire crews corralled a brush fire that sparked Thursday afternoon near Larkfield, north of the Santa Rosa city limits, officials said.

The blaze was reported about 12:11 p.m. on Ursuline Road, located just north of Cardinal Newman High School, according to the app Pulse Point.

Within an hour, the fire was contained. No evacuation orders were issued, the Sonoma County Fire Protection District said in a Nixle alert.

Initial reports indicated the fire was about 5 acres, according to Redcom, the county's fire and medical dispatch center.

Officers lifted some road closures in the area, though part of Ursuline Road where a command post had been set up would remain closed for about six hours, the CHP’s live traffic website said just before 2 p.m.

There were reports of a drone sighting near the blaze, the website said, and other reports noted that CHP officials had said it was interfering with aerial operations in the area.

The Sonoma County Fire Protection District was not immediately available for comment.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.