The eastbound lane of the Main Street Bridge in Monte Rio has been closed after an onrushing log jam pushed in one of the bridge’s supporting columns — and it may stay that way for a considerable period, authorities said Wednesday.

The 123-foot-long bridge, just down the street from Bartlett’s Market, crosses Dutch Bill Creek, and is commonly called Dutch Bill Creek Bridge by locals. The bridge is supported by three sets of eight reinforced concrete piles. The damaged pile is an outer one on the middle set.

“It got hit really, really hard,” said Johannes Hoevertsz, director of the Sonoma County Department of Public Infrastructure.

Engineers will be evaluating the 70-year-old bridge to see whether it can be repaired or needs replacing, Hoevertsz said. In either case, the bridge’s eastbound lane will be closed to traffic for the foreseeable future.

N.BoundMainStClosure.pdf

Currently, eastbound traffic is being detoured around the bridge on Fir Road and Bohemian Highway.

The damaged bridge is just the latest storm-related blow to hit the beleaguered west county.

Two major road washouts on Moscow Road — one caused by 2019 flooding and the other by storms earlier this year — have created access problems for hundreds of neighboring residents.

“Even our tremendously resilient west county community — is feeling frustrated by the number of road failures we’ve had and the accelerated deterioration of our pavement,” said County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, whose 5th District takes in Monte Rio.

One potential measure that will be examined, Hopkins and Hoevertsz said, is whether a temporary traffic signal can be installed to ease and manage vehicle flow.

Hoevertsz said a permanent fix “could be another two or three years if we don’t have a way to do it quicker,” in large part because the creek presents environmental challenges that will need addressing, and also because the process of Federal Emergency Management Agency-funded repairs can move at a glacial pace.

Hopkins said her community can’t wait that long.

She said she will be talking with county officials “about the latest failure and to talk about possible financing mechanisms and the timelines for getting it repaired.”

“These roads are all critical evacuation routes so we need to be able to move swiftly and effectively on repairs, and unfortunately FEMA is not set up to do that,” she said.

Two weeks ago, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved $1.5 million in county funds to repair the most recent Moscow Road washout, in advance of getting federal approval for FEMA reimbursement funds.

