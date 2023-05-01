SMART to begin Friday, Saturday evening services

Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit, or SMART, is launching evening service on Fridays and Saturdays beginning Monday.

Known as the Starlighter train, SMART officials describe it as “ideal for (everything from) leisure trips to enjoy dining, entertainment and evening events.”

On Fridays, it is scheduled to depart southward from the Sonoma County airport station at 7:41 p.m. The northbound train will leave Larkspur at 9:10 p.m.

The Saturday schedule begins at 8:02 p.m. at the airport and 9:30 p.m. in Larkspur.

The train will pass through Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Cotati, Petaluma, Novato, San Rafael and Larkspur.

Also beginning on Monday, Trip 38 northbound will depart from Larkspur at 8:15 p.m., officials said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.