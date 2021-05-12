Subscribe

SMART train delayed after hitting pedestrian

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 11, 2021, 7:00PM
The northbound SMART train was delayed Tuesday evening after officials reported a train struck a pedestrian in Santa Rosa.

The 5:01 p.m. train was the first to be delayed. The collision occurred in southwest Santa Rosa, near West Robles Avenue, said Krista Butts, a communication supervisor with Redcom, the emergency dispatch service.

There were no further details available about the circumstances of the collision or a time estimate of how long the delay will last, according to a SMART train news release.

Buses were in place to pick up passengers in Cotati and take them to stations in Santa Rosa and points north.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

